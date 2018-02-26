WWE Monday Night RAW Results - Triple H Drops Kurt Angle, 2 Of 3 Falls Match, John Cena Speaks, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with stills from the men's Elimination Chamber match.

- We're live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman. They hype tonight's show and send us to a replay of Ronda Rousey's contract signing at Elimination Chamber with Triple H, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Cole confirms that Rousey will be here live on RAW tonight.

- We go to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss with Mickie James.

We see stills from the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match as Bliss and Mickie enter the ring. Cole says it appears Bliss will be defending against Asuka at WrestleMania 34. We see stills from Asuka's win over Nia Jax last night and why Jax won't be in the title match at WrestleMania. Bliss brags on her Chamber win and says she amazes herself. Bliss goes on and gives props to Mickie for her performance last night. Bliss admits they have had their ups & downs but she's learned so much from Mickie, and she knows the others in the back can learn from her as well. Bliss addresses Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville from Absolution next. She says they have a very bright future but not while she's champion. Bliss names Sasha Banks and Bayley next. Bliss calls Bayley a sad situation and knocks Banks for her massive ego. Bliss says this just isn't Banks' year because it became her year when she came to RAW.

Bliss points at the WrestleMania 34 sign and says she always wanted to do that, it feels good. Bliss says breaking Asuka's streak at WrestleMania will feel better. She hopes Asuka will be 100% by then and says she will finish the job started last night. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka. Fans chant "Asuka's gonna kill you" as she stares Bliss down in the ring. Bliss talks about Jax destroying Asuka last night and says Jax deserves to be in the title match, and Asuka knows it. Bliss mocks Asuka before Jax hits the ring and attacks Asuka. Bliss and Mickie join in for the triple team. Bayley and Sasha run out to make the save. Asuka comes back and unloads with kicks to Jax. Bliss drops Asuka with a big right hand. The heels leave the ring while Asuka, Banks and Bayley are down on the mat.

- Still to come, John Cena will be here to discuss WrestleMania. We go to commercial.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Nia Jax

Back from the break and we have a six-woman match as Bayley and Mickie go at it.

Bayley turns it around and drops a leg for a 2 count. Mickie brings Bayley out of the corner with the hurricanrana. Mickie with more offense and a 2 count. Jax tags in and decks Bayley while Mickie holds her. Jax splashes Bayley in the corner and manhandles her a bit. Bliss tags in for the double team. Bliss unloads with kicks in the corner now. Bayley drops Bliss face first into the turnbuckle and slams her repeatedly into the pad. Bayley with a 2 count.

Bayley with more offense and another 2 count. Banks tags herself in and Bayley doesn't look happy. Banks with offense and a pin attempt on Bliss. Bliss comes back and drops Banks but Banks rolls her up for a 2 count. Sasha catches Bliss with a kick and delivers double knees in the corner for another 2 count. Bliss regroups with Mickie on the floor but Banks kicks them both through the ropes. Banks brings Bliss back into the ring but Jax floors Banks on the floor while the referee isn't looking. Bliss brings Banks back into the ring for a 2 count. Bliss slams Banks' face into the mat and keeps control of her.

Bliss sends Banks back to the corner and works her over. Banks rolls to the floor and is down on her back as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Banks is trying to get past Jax for a tag. Jax slams Banks back into the corner and keeps her cut off. Jax uses the second rope as the referee counts now. Mickie tags in and hits a running kick to Banks' face for a 2 count. Mickie fights Banks off and takes her to the corner for a tag to Bliss. Bliss continues to dominate Banks. Bliss with another pin attempt. Bliss keeps Banks grounded in the middle of the ring now.

Banks finally counters and hits a suplex to Bliss. Banks goes to tag Bayley but Bayley hops off the apron and leaves her hanging. Fans pop as Bayley stares Banks down. Mickie comes from behind but Banks counters. Mickie with a 2 count. Asuka gets the tag and unloads on Mickie as she comes in. Asuka with the Hip Attack to Mickie. Asuka knocks Jax out of the ring with a kick. More back and forth between Asuka and Mickie. Asuka unloads with kicks and Hip Attacks Jax off the apron. Asuka with a 2 count as Bliss breaks it up.

Bayley runs in and takes out Bliss with a suplex, sending her to the floor and following. Asuka and Mickie tangle again. Asuka catches Mickie in the armbar - kneebar combo for the win.

Winners: Asuka, Bayley and Sasha Banks

- After the match, Bayley looks on from ringside and stares over at Banks, who is down against the barrier. We go to replays. Bayley heads to the back as Asuka stands tall in the ring, staring out at Bliss and Jax at ringside.

- Cole shows us how somber John Cena was on RAW Talk last night after the Chamber. Still to come, Cena will address the WWE Universe. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes John Cena to the ring.

Cena hits the ring and he's all business. He talks about how failure is hard, how you go through failure alone. He talks about his Road to WrestleMania 34 and says he failed at the Royal Rumble, then he failed at the Elimination Chamber. Cena goes on and says we won't see another WWE Superstar come out to this ring and admit they failed. Cena pauses due to the crowd but comes back and says he's now fired up because he's figured it out. He's figured out he just needs to do something he should've done a long time ago. That is, issue a WrestleMania challenge... to The Undertaker. Fans pop.

Cena says that match is not happening. Cena says he doesn't make the matches and he's been told that the match won't be happening because it's impossible. Fans boo. Cena says he can stay down or he can get his ass up. Cena announces that his Road to WrestleMania 34 goes through SmackDown. He will be on SmackDown tomorrow as a free agent to do whatever it takes to earn a spot at WrestleMania. Cena drops the mic and says he will see us tomorrow night. He leaves as the music hits.

- The announcers plug Reigns vs. Lesnar. They will come face to face later tonight. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get Mixed Match Challenge hype for tomorrow.

Bray Wyatt vs. Heath Slater

We go to the ring and out comes Bray Wyatt. Heath Slater and Rhyno wait in the ring.

Wyatt hits the ring and immediately knocks Rhyno off the apron before the bell can ring. Wyatt unloads on Slater and beats him down. Rhyno comes back in but Wyatt drops him with the Uranage. Fans do the "delete!" chant for Matt Hardy now. Wyatt turns upside down before splashing Slater in the corner. Wyatt beats Slater down some more. Wyatt dances around with Slater before hitting him with Sister Abigail. We go to replays. Wyatt also hits Sister Abigail on Rhyno. The lights go down as Wyatt takes a mic in the corner. Wyatt says Hardy made him do this, made him hurt these innocent men. Wyatt says The Great War is far from over and Hardy will face him again. Wyatt says this time he will make sure Hardys woken eyes stay shut forever. Wyatt laughs and says he's coming for Matt. Run. The lights go out to end the segment.

- We see WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz walking backstage. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see stills from Rousey's signing at Elimination Chamber.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

Miz talks about the Road to WrestleMania 34 but can't believe it would pass through a suburb like Anaheim. Miz says Kurt Angle takes advantage of his Superstars. He brags on becoming the greatest IC Champion of all-time in just over 60 days. Not WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Pedro Morales, Edge or Chris Jericho or Roman Reigns, The Miz. Miz goes on about how he's a big star, plugging his upcoming "Miz & Mrs." USA Network reality show. Miz goes on and says he should be going to WrestleMania to main event against Brock Lesnar but Angle forced him to start the Chamber. Miz says he's sick of being taken for granted, he's sick of the disrespect. He doesn't care about what happens to the other Chamber participants because he knows his dream will live on at WrestleMania because he has the IC Title.

Miz talks about how he approached Angle and asked about his WrestleMania opponent. Angle said tonight's opponent might determine who Miz faces at WrestleMania. Miz rants more about carrying RAW on his back and making the title more relevant than the WWE United States Title. Miz says whoever comes out is going to get a beating, he doesn't care who it is. The music hits and out comes Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

Back from the break and the bell rings for this non-title match. They lock up and Miz drops Rollins with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Rollins hits a hip toss. Miz avoids a running kick and they face off again. They lock up again and Miz takes it to the corner. Rollins misses a shot but Miz shows off some and Rollins clotheslines him. More back and forth now. Rollins takes Miz down and hits the running knee. Rollins sends Miz over the top to the floor.

Rollins runs the ropes and goes for a dive but The Miztourage gets Miz to safety. Rollins has words with The Miztourage at ringside and ducks a shot from Miz. Rollins decks Miz, warns Dallas and Axel, and brings Miz back into the ring. Dallas runs interference, allowing Miz to get the upperhand and knock Rollins off the apron to the floor. Miz sends Rollins into the barrier and brings him back in for a 2 count. Miz works over Rollins and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring now. Rollins with a jawbreaker. They run the ropes and Miz connects with a knee to the gut. Miz with the "yes!" kicks now. Miz charges in with a kick but Rollins rolls him up for 2. Rollins comes back with chops now. Miz avoids a kick and dumps Rollins over the top to the floor again. We go to commercial.

Rollins with more offense after the break, including a Slingblade and a springboard clothesline. Rollins can't get the pin after going up top. Miz comes right back with a big DDT for a 2 count. Miz with a pair of running dropkicks in the corner. Miz follows up with a corner clothesline and wastes some time showing off. Miz goes to the top but Rollins crotches him. Rollins climbs up for a superplex but Miz resists. Rollins hits the superplex and keeps it locked for the Falcon Arrow. Miz still kicks out at 2.

Rollins with a kick to the gut. The Miztourage provides a distraction again but Rollins counters the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz up for 2. Rollins takes out Dallas and Axel on the floor. Rollins re-enters and unloads on Miz, sending him out on top of his lackeys. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a big dive on all three of the heels. Rollins brings Miz back into the ring and hits the big knee to the face. Rollins goes to the top and nails a huge Frogsplash for the non-title win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

- After the match, Rollins stands tall until the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor. Balor does his entrance as Rollins stares at him, apparently not happy about Balor interrupting his celebration. Rollins marches to the back and we go to commercial.

The Miz vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and The Miz is being forced to compete in another non-title match by Kurt Angle. The match falls apart due to interference from The Miztourage but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson make the save and chaos breaks out.

Angle appears on the big screen and announces that Gallows, Anderson and The Miztourage are banned from ringside. Angle says this match will continue and there will be a winner or Miz won't make it to WrestleMania. The bell hits again and Miz unloads with a corner clothesline, then a big DDT for a 2 count. Miz mounts Balor and unloads with rights. Miz takes Balor to the floor and follows but Balor fights back and sends him into the steel ring steps.

Balor rolls Miz back into the ring and goes to cover but Miz kicks him. Miz with more offense and another 2 count on Balor. More back and forth between the two. Miz with another 2 count as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Rollins backstage watching the match. Balor hits a jawbreaker and then drops Miz with an overhead kick. Miz tries to keep control but Balor mounts offense, going from corner to corner. Miz goes to the top but Balor kicks him in the head. Balor drops Miz again and covers for another 2 count. Miz turns it back around but misses a roundhouse kick. Balor comes back with kicks now. Balor keeps control and covers for 2.

Miz goes to the floor for a breather but Balor follows. Balor with the big dropkick into the barrier. Balor brings Miz back into the ring and hits a Slingblade. Balor with another corner dropkick. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace and he hits it. Balor covers for the non-title win.

Winner: Finn Balor

- After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. We see Rollins backstage watching as Renee Young approaches for comments. Rollins doesn't know what Balor is trying to prove by beating the man he just beat. Renee asks about coming up short in the Chamber and asks where that leaves him for WrestleMania. Rollins says he did come up short but he's learned there's more than 1 way to WrestleMania and he knows how to pave his own way. Rollins announces that he wants Miz and the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania. We go back to the ring as Balor continues his celebration.

- The announcers go over Ronda Rousey's signing at Elimination Chamber again. We see Rousey and Kurt Angle backstage talking.

- Still to come, Roman Reigns is here. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and JoJo introduces new #1 contender Roman Reigns. Out he comes to the ring.

Reigns looks out around the crowd for a minute before speaking. Reigns says he's a man of his word. He previously said he would win the Elimination Chamber and he did. When he says he's going to WrestleMania and will beat Brock Lesnar, he's telling the truth. The truth. Reigns says the truth is a funny word. He doesn't know why he's covering for this guy. Reigns asks fans if they want to know the truth? He says they're not going to like this in the back but Lesnar isn't here tonight. Reigns says up until 30 minutes ago he thought Lesnar was appearing but something happened and he's not here.

Reigns calls Lesnar an entitled piece of crap who hides behind his contract. Some fans cheer Reigns now. Reigns says we're 6 weeks away from WrestleMania and the Universal Champion isn't here. Reigns says we were in Las Vegas last night for the Chamber but Lesnar wasn't there, he was running around Vegas taking social media photos with UFC President Dana White. Reigns says Lesnar doesn't respect the fans or anyone in the back, and everyone is sick of it. Reigns goes on about how they bust their asses every night and Brock just shows up when the money is right. Reigns says Lesnar and Paul Heyman will just say they're good businessmen. Reigns says he was born into this business and there's a fine line between business and respect. He'll say it right now... he doesn't respect Lesnar and he damn sure don't fear that b---h. Fans pop again. Reigns thinks he's said enough now. He's going to go to the back and take his ass chewing like a man because unlike some people, he respects this place. Reigns drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits.

- We get a backstage Twitter video from Braun Strowman, who says he's going to perform a symphony of destruction on Elias tonight and it will be a smash hit.

- Cole leads us to a Black History Month video.

2 of 3 Falls for the RAW Tag Team Titles: Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for a 2 of 3 Falls match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Titus Worldwide - Dana Brooke, Apollo and Titus O'Neil. The bell rings and Cesaro provides a distraction, allowing Sheamus to immediately nail a huge Brogue Kick to Titus for the first pinfall. The Bar celebrates big time at ringside.

Apollo and Cesaro go at it now. Apollo tries for 4 quick tags. Cesaro with a big right hand, allowing Sheamus to tag in. Apollo ends up dropkicking Sheamus for a close 2 count. Titus tags in and takes Sheamus to the corner but Sheamus knees him. Cesaro tags in but Titus tackles him with the shoulder. Titus stares out at Sheamus on the floor. Titus turns his attention back to Cesaro and works him into the corner. Apollo tags back in for the double team. Titus slams Cesaro and Apollo drops an elbow for a 2 count.

Titus with more offense on Cesaro before Apollo tags back in for a double team. Apollo slams Cesaro from up high and hits the standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Apollo knocks Sheamus off the apron and nails a moonsault from the apron to both opponents on the floor. We go to commercial with Titus Worldwide in control.

Back from the break and Apollo finally gets an opening after dumping Cesaro over the top to the floor. Sheamus tags in and stops him. Titus finally gets the hot tag and unloads on Sheamus. Lots more near falls and back & forth action between the two teams. The finish sees Sheamus take out Titus on the floor by throwing him into the barrier. The Bar hits a double team on Apollo and covers for the winning fall.

Winners: The Bar

- After the match, Charly Caruso interviews The Bar in the ring. They joke about having Titus Worldwide's number tonight - zero. They also run down some of the other tag teams. Sheamus brings up WrestleMania 34 and how dominant they are, wondering who is left to face when there's no one left for them to beat.

- Still to come, Ronda Rousey.

- Cole leads us to the WWE Hall of Fame video package for 2018 Warrior Award recipient, Jarrius "JJ" Robertson.

- Back from a break and we see recent happenings between Elias and Braun Strowman.

- Elias is in the ring with a spotlight and a guitar. He has just one question - who wants to walk with Elias? Elias tells everyone they're in the presence of greatness and admits his Elimination Chamber night didn't go as planned. Elias is still focused on WrestleMania 34 and says that night everyone will know WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Elias says he wasn't going to treat himself to a performance tonight, he was just going to focus on the match, but then he heard Braun Strowman criticized his music. Elias says Braun wants to be him but who can blame him? Elias goes on about how his music is a gift. He tells everyone to shut up and then starts playing. The music interrupts and out comes Strowman to a pop.

Elias vs. Braun Strowman

Braun marches to the ring as Elias watches. Braun enters and Elias leaves the ring. Braun stands tall and yells out as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match starts. They lock up and go tot he corner. Braun overpowers Elias. Elias stumbles out of the ring to regroup as the referee counts. Elias enters and strikes first but Braun fights back. Elias goes back to the floor but Braun follows this time. Braun chases Elias back into the ring. Elias unloads as Braun enters. Braun catches Elias off the ropes and floors him.

Braun runs into boots in the corner twice. Elias charges but Braun knocks him out of the air. Braun launches Elias across the ring. Braun with a running splash in the corner. Braun takes his time with Elias and clubs him back to the mat. Elias drops Braun over the top and finally mounts some offense but Braun quickly drops him. Elias goes back to the floor and Braun follows. Braun launches Elias into the barrier and then into the other side. Braun brings Elias back into the ring but Elias rolls right back out.

Braun stalks Elias at ringside and talks trash now. Elias crawls under the ring but Braun steps on his leg and stops him. Braun drags Elias back out but Elias has a fire extinguisher. Elias sprays the extinguisher in Braun's face for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Braun Strowman

- After the bell, Elias sprays Braun again and goes to work on him, sending him into the barrier before rolling him in the ring. Elias brings the extinguisher in the ring and decks Braun with it. Elias with right hands now. Braun gets up and swings wild with a big right, connecting to knock Elias back out of the ring. Braun chases Elias up the ramp and drops him from behind. Braun drags Elias over and goes to put Elias through the announce table with a running powerslam but Elias rakes his eyes and slides out. Elias runs away and Braun follows into the backstage area. Elias runs away and Braun isn't happy about losing him. A limousine arrived as Braun was running back into the arena. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Asuka vs. Nia Jax is announced for next week.

- We go to the ring and out comes Triple H and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie says last night was to be one of the biggest nights of their professional careers as they were signing Ronda Rousey to a WWE contract. Stephanie says it was ruined by the actions of one man, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. Stephanie says Angle flipped out in the ring, hallucinated with all these crazy ideas and is now suffering from double pneumonia, not the flu like she originally believed. She says Rousey took action, action that may have been fine in UFC but not here in WWE. They show us a video package on the segment at Elimination Chamber.

Stephanie says Rousey acted out of savage instinct from the way she was trained. Stephanie says she had to get physical with Ronda to remind her of the patriarchy here on RAW. Stephanie says Ronda now reports to her, which means WWE owns Ronda. Stephanie says she needs to call everyone out here and explain their roles, as a good boss, so everyone can understand their place as we move forward to WrestleMania 34. Stephanie calls Kurt Angle out first but the music hits and here comes Rousey. Ronda marches to the ring and she's all business.

Angle comes right behind Rousey and tries to calm her. Triple H and Stephanie leave the ring as Rousey enters. Angle is in the ring now. Angle says coming to WWE is the best decision Rousey has ever made. She says she meant every word she said last night, she wants this more than anything, but she's never been slapped before in her life and she refuses to be disrespected, and she is no one's property. Angle understands why she's upset but this is a different world than what she's used to and she needs to work within the system. Angle says honestly he needs this job and he has to do what he has to do. Angle says he lied last night at Elimination Chamber. Fans boo.

Triple H and Stephanie come back into the ring now. Angle says he's had pneumonia for a few weeks and doesn't even now what he said last night but the statements weren't true, he misunderstood what he heard them saying. Angle says he's sorry. Stephanie thanks Angle for clearing the air. Stephanie tells Rousey they aren't horrible people, despite what she reads on social media. Stephanie goes on and wants to put this all behind them, to make Rousey the Superstar she deserves to be. Stephanie thanks them again and they go to leave the ring. Rousey says they have addressed everything except the slap. Rousey says Stephanie needs to apologize to her if she wants to put this behind her, and if she doesn't apologize, Rousey won't hesitate to rip Stephanie's arm out of the socket.

Stephanie marches up into Ronda's face and says she's so sorry, so terribly sorry. She reacted after Rousey put her husband through a table but that's no excuse, she's sorry. She welcomes Ronda to WWE and says they're all good now. They go to leave the ring but Triple H drops Angle with a right hand first. Triple H and Stephanie head to the stage as his music hits. Rousey checks on Angle. Angle gets to his feet and looks on as RAW goes off the air.