Was Lana Ripping The WWE Creative Team After The Elimination Chamber PPV?

Lana posted an interesting tweet last night that got a lot of people talking.

One of the major criticisms of last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was about how predictable the show was. Lana took to Twitter and wrote:

I like to watch shows and sports that I can't predict every single thing..... if I can predict every single thing that is going to happen in a tv series I STOP watching !!!!! Please for the love of God shock me sometimes ... keep me on my toes ! Give me some real DRAMA ! — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 26, 2018

Given how WWE has reacted to people in the past publicly criticizing the company, it's unlikely that she was reacting to the pay-per-view. It's more likely that she was referring to last night's season 8 mid-season return of The Walking Dead, which received some flack from fans online. She did specifically write "tv series" in her tweet, and she later retweeted this response which listed other TV dramas:

Vikings. Game of Thrones. Sons of Anarchy. — Redbeard (@Redbeard151) February 26, 2018

Still, the timing was uncanny.