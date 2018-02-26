WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | February 26, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit:

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Anaheim for this week's Main Event episode:

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Most Popular

Back To Top