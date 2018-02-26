WWE taped the following matches tonight in Anaheim for this week's Main Event episode:
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Anaheim for this week's Main Event episode:
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.
Booker T Talks Making It In WWE, Ronda Rousey, Current Stars He's Optimistic About, Jason Jordan
Ronda Rousey On Triple H's Sucker Punch On RAW, Another Match Announced For SmackDown, Mr. Belding
Roman Reigns On How He Responds To Negative Fan Chants, Career Being On Fast Forward, Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar Pulled From This Week's RAW?, John Cena & Roman Reigns Team Up After RAW, WWE MMC Promo
Sheamus Roughed Up At RAW (Photo), Bayley On Snubbing Sasha Banks (Video), Match For Next Week's RAW
WINC Podcast (2/26): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Brock Lesnar Missing RAW, WrestleMania 34
John Cena On His WrestleMania 34 Challenge To The Undertaker, Another Possible 'Mania Match, Goldust
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Elimination Chamber Results - First Women's Chamber Match, Braun Strowman Destroys Winner, Ronda
WWE Monday Night RAW Results - Triple H Drops Kurt Angle, 2 Of 3 Falls Match, John Cena Speaks, More
Possible Return Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW
Luke Gallows Addresses Rumors Of Himself And Karl Anderson Being Unhappy In WWE
Brock Lesnar Pulled From This Week's RAW?, John Cena & Roman Reigns Team Up After RAW, WWE MMC Promo
John Cena On His WrestleMania 34 Challenge To The Undertaker, Another Possible 'Mania Match, Goldust
RAW Star's Shirt Overtakes Rusev At WWE Shop, George "The Animal" Steele's Briefcase Reveal (Video)
John Cena Has A Plan For WrestleMania?, Finn Balor Still Going For WWE Universal Title, Roman Reigns