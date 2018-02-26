John Cena On His WrestleMania 34 Challenge To The Undertaker, Another Possible 'Mania Match, Goldust

- John Cena appeared on tonight's WWE RAW and confirmed that he will be on tomorrow's SmackDown episode as he looks for his WrestleMania 34 opponent. Cena noted that he had issued a WrestleMania 34 challenge to The Undertaker but WWE officials told him the match was not happening because it's impossible. Cena then said he will be going to SmackDown to look for his new path to WrestleMania 34. Above is video from the segment on RAW.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Anaheim for this week's Main Event episode:

* Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins

* Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, Matt Hardy spoke after his Elimination Chamber win over Bray Wyatt and indicated that the feud is not over. Wyatt appeared on tonight's RAW and confirmed that he is not done with Hardy. Wyatt said The Great War is far from over but next time they meet he will make sure Hardy's woken eyes stay shut, indicating another match between the two at WrestleMania 34. Hardy did not appear on RAW but he did take to Twitter and issue the following comments in response:

Celebrating with #HouseHardy at #TheHardyCompound. I took a part of your ESSENCE last night, Bray Wyatt.



I'm watching. I'M ALWAYS WATCHING. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2018