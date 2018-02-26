Sheamus Roughed Up At RAW (Photo), Bayley On Snubbing Sasha Banks (Video), Match For Next Week's RAW

- Tonight's WWE RAW saw Bayley snub Sasha Banks during the six-woman tag that opened the show. There's been speculation on Banks vs. Bayley taking place at WrestleMania 34. Above is post-RAW video of Mike Rome asking Bayley about the snub. She says she has her reasons and that's it.

- Asuka vs. Nia Jax has been announced for next Monday's RAW in a rematch from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- Tonight's RAW also saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar retain over Titus Worldwide in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Sheamus tweeted this photo of the marks left on his chest from the chops delivered by Titus O'Neil: