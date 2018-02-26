Brock Lesnar Pulled From This Week's RAW?, John Cena & Roman Reigns Team Up After RAW, WWE MMC Promo

- There's a lot of speculation on why WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar did not appear on this week's RAW from Anaheim, CA. Lesnar had been scheduled to face off with the Elimination Chamber winner, Roman Reigns, and WWE was still advertising the face-off after RAW hit the air. Lesnar had been scheduled to appear at this week's RAW for several months.

Reigns appeared later in the show and said he thought Lesnar was going to appear as late as 30 minutes before the segment but "something happened" and Lesnar was gone. No word yet on if something really happened backstage or if they are playing off the February 2015 backstage incident that saw Lesnar leave RAW before a scheduled appearance. Reigns' promo did mention how Lesnar was in Las Vegas on Sunday, but to hang out with UFC President Dana White for Twitter photos, not to attend the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in the same city. Above is video from the Reigns segment on RAW.

- The dark main event after RAW in Anaheim went off the air saw John Cena and Roman Reigns defeat RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar but The Bar retained. There was said to be a lot of comedy and mic work during the match.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout, featuring the beginning of the second round with Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.