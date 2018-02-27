WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey On Triple H's Sucker Punch On RAW, Another Match Announced For SmackDown, Mr. Belding

By Daniel Pena | February 27, 2018

- Last night on Raw, Stephanie McMahon invited Ronda Rousey to clear the air after Rousey put her husband Triple H through a table at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, after the Raw Commissioner apologized for slapping Rousey, Triple H sucker punched Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in the face.

On Triple H's sucker punch to Angle, Rousey tweeted the following:


- Ahead of the WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Fastlane, WWE.com has announced that Sami Zayn will take on Baron Corbin tonight on SmackDown Live.

WWE previously announced a match between Naomi and Ruby Riott, and John Cena announced on Raw last night that he will be on SmackDown.

- Dennis Haskins, best known as Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, was backstage visiting friends at last night's Raw at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Most Popular

Back To Top