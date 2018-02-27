Ronda Rousey On Triple H's Sucker Punch On RAW, Another Match Announced For SmackDown, Mr. Belding

- Last night on Raw, Stephanie McMahon invited Ronda Rousey to clear the air after Rousey put her husband Triple H through a table at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, after the Raw Commissioner apologized for slapping Rousey, Triple H sucker punched Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in the face.

On Triple H's sucker punch to Angle, Rousey tweeted the following:

1st day on the job... @stephaniemcmahon slaps me...

2nd day on the job... my fellow Olympian @therealkurtangle, an American hero with pneumonia, gets sucker punched by @tripleh ...

This is far from over. pic.twitter.com/Q1klVTtVmq — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2018

- Ahead of the WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Fastlane, WWE.com has announced that Sami Zayn will take on Baron Corbin tonight on SmackDown Live.

WWE previously announced a match between Naomi and Ruby Riott, and John Cena announced on Raw last night that he will be on SmackDown.

- Dennis Haskins, best known as Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, was backstage visiting friends at last night's Raw at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.