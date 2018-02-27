Brock Lesnar Was Originally Scripted For Last Night's WWE RAW

There's still no official word on why WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar did not appear on last night's RAW as advertised but it was confirmed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that the planned face off between Lesnar and Roman Reigns was in multiple RAW scripts done on Monday.

As noted, WWE was still advertising the Reigns - Lesnar face off after RAW hit the air on Monday night.

No word yet on why the script was changed but it also appears Lesnar was not backstage for last night's show in Anaheim. We do know that he was traveling this weekend, as he was in Las Vegas on Sunday to meet with UFC President Dana White. Lesnar, wearing a UFC t-shirt, posed with Dana for a Twitter photo in Vegas on Sunday but did not visit the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view being held across town.

Lesnar is not booked for next Monday's RAW in Milwaukee but he is booked for Detroit in two weeks. Lesnar is also scheduled to face Kane this Saturday at the RAW live event in Chicago.

