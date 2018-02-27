WrestlingInc.com

Big Rumored John Cena Match At WWE Fastlane, Ric Flair Styles And Profiles With Rapper (Photo), More

By Raj Giri | February 27, 2018

- As I mentioned on last night's episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which airs live every Monday night immediately following RAW, I heard from a reliable source that John Cena will probably be facing Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane. Cena is scheduled for tonight's SmackDown Live in Los Angeles, as well as the Fastlane pay-per-view. You can watch last night's episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast in the video above, my comments about Cena's Fastlane match are at the 7:30 mark.

John Cena On Why He Hasn't Had WrestleMania Match With Undertaker, Not Wrestling Full Time Anymore
See Also
John Cena On Why He Hasn't Had WrestleMania Match With Undertaker, Not Wrestling Full Time Anymore

- Select t-shirts are only $15 today at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just Select $15 Tees at WWEShop.com | Valid 2/27" target="_new">use this link.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is teasing a project with rapper Offset of Migos. Offset and Metro Boomin created the hit single, Ric Flair Drip. You can check out Offset stylin' and profilin' with Flair below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Select $15 Tees

Most Popular

Back To Top