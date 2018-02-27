Big Rumored John Cena Match At WWE Fastlane, Ric Flair Styles And Profiles With Rapper (Photo), More

- As I mentioned on last night's episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which airs live every Monday night immediately following RAW, I heard from a reliable source that John Cena will probably be facing Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane. Cena is scheduled for tonight's SmackDown Live in Los Angeles, as well as the Fastlane pay-per-view. You can watch last night's episode of the Wrestling Inc. podcast in the video above, my comments about Cena's Fastlane match are at the 7:30 mark.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is teasing a project with rapper Offset of Migos. Offset and Metro Boomin created the hit single, Ric Flair Drip. You can check out Offset stylin' and profilin' with Flair below: