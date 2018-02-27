WWE Live Event Results From San Diego (2/26): AJ Styles Headlines, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to Kevin Dineen for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in San Diego, California:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

* Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev and Aiden English

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens