WWE Live Event Results From San Diego (2/26): AJ Styles Headlines, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura

Thanks to Kevin Dineen for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in San Diego, California:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara
* Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder and Tye Dillinger
* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal
* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev and Aiden English
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens