WWE On Brock Lesnar Missing This Week's RAW, Rey Mysterio At WWE Live Event (Photo), Warrior Award

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson.

- The WWE website has picked up on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar not appearing on last night's RAW for the scheduled face-off with Roman Reigns, indicating that everything is part of the storylines. They posted the following, noting that Paul Heyman and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle were not available for comments:

After Universal Champion Brock Lesnar failed to meet his WrestleMania challenger, Roman Reigns, face-to-face on this week's Raw, WWE.com reached out to The Beast's advocate for an explanation or, at the very least, a rebuttal to The Big Dog's incendiary critique of the champion on the broadcast. Unfortunately, Heyman has not responded to requests for comment.

Reporters have also contacted the office of Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, but following Triple H's attack on the WWE Hall of Famer in the wake of Stephanie McMahon's confrontation with Ronda Rousey, Angle remains unavailable.

Stay with WWE.com as more details on Lesnar become available.