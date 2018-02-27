Title Match Changed For WrestleMania 34? (Video), The Velveteen Dream Vs. Indie Wrestling Continues

- We've noted how Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has been planned for WrestleMania 34. Based on last night's RAW, it looks like Miz may be defending against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania instead.

Above is post-RAW video with Mike Rome, Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor cuts a promo on Rollins and says Rollins will have to go through him if he wants to challenge for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream took to Twitter earlier this month and spoke out against "indy guys" that are coming to NXT to take the spots of others. Dream has deleted that tweet but posted another, continuing his war against indie wrestling. You can see the new post below, which apparently accuses WWE of covering things up with their website article that mentioned Dream's rant: