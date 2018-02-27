The Miz Responds To WrestleMania Challenge, WWE Star Parties With Fergie (Photos), WWE Network Vault

- As noted, it looks like WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be defending his title against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34. Above is post-RAW video with Cathy Kelley approaching Miz, Maryse and The Miztourage backstage. Miz rants about wrestling two matches on RAW and wonders why he's being punished, noting that he should already have a WrestleMania 34 match. Miz says he's been here for 12 years and done everything WWE has asked, and then some, but he still doesn't get the respect he deserves.

Regarding Rollins saying he deserves a shot at Miz's title at WrestleMania, Miz says he deserves to be in the main event but Kurt Angle isn't allowing that. Miz says it doesn't matter what Angle thinks because the Intercontinental Title will be the main event and the talk of WrestleMania.

- WWE Network will be uploading 92 episodes of WWWF All-Star Wrestling during the first week of March, according to PWInsider. WCW Saturday Night episodes will be added in April and the rest of the Mid-Atlantic Wrestling episodes will be added in May.

- WWE's website has picked up on how Mojo Rawley partied with Fergie at Jamie Iovine's 30th birthday party on Monday. Iovine is a noted pro wrestling fan. Mojo made these Instagram posts from the party: