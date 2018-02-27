Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns At RAW

As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled to be at Monday's RAW for a face off with Roman Reigns but that segment did not happen. Lesnar was featured in multiple RAW scripts that were done and his absence was acknowledged by Reigns during a segment he did by himself.

The script for last night's show included a lengthy back and forth promo between Reigns, Paul Heyman and Lesnar, according to PWInsider. The segment was set to take place in the second hour of the show, reportedly with Lesnar calling Reigns a "b--ch." A source added that there was no sign of Heyman or Lesnar in Anaheim, CA on Monday but as noted, we know that Lesnar was in Las Vegas on Sunday to meet with UFC President Dana White as White tweeted out a photo of the two. Lesnar did not visit the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that was going on nearby.

PWInsider adds that Lesnar may have skipped RAW as a hardline way of negotiating with WWE as his contract is due to expire after WrestleMania 34, or it could be that WWE was upset with Lesnar and told him not to come to the show due to the photo with White. It should be noted that these two theories are pure speculation at this point.

Lesnar is scheduled to defend against Kane at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago and he's scheduled to return to TV on the March 12th RAW from Detroit.

We noted before that the WWE website covered Lesnar's absence and noted that they reached out to Heyman for comments but he offered none.