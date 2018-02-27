WrestleMania 34 Tag Title Match Speculation, Nikki Bella Home Office Tour (Video), RAW Social Score

- Nikki Bella gives a home office tour in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.325 million total interactions this week - 192,000 on Facebook, 897,000 on Instagram and 236,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.209 million interactions - 180,000 Facebook interactions, 814,000 Instagram interactions and 215,000 Twitter interactions.

- No word yet on who RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar will be facing at WrestleMania 34 but they cut promos on RAW last night and wondered who else is left to beat. There's speculation on a tag team from outside of the main roster challenging The Bar at WrestleMania or a multi-team match for the titles. Sheamus tweeted after last night's show: