Ric Flair Talks Dancing At Latin Awards Show (Video), CM Punk And Former WWE Star Hosting TV Series

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair introduced Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny at the "Premios Lo Nuestro" Latin awards show last week, as seen in the video above. "The Nature Boy" even danced during Bad Bunny's performance. The two have corroborated before, as Flair appeared in the music video for Bad Bunny's single, Chambea.

"It was a fabulous experience to be recognized and to perform with such a successful 22-year-old artist," Flair told us, via a text message. "The whole experience was just a very rewarding gift."

- The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that CM Punk and Stu Bennett, f.k.a. Wade Barrett, are among the hosts for the new season of Netflix's competition series Ultimate Beastmaster. The third season will consist of nine new episodes from nine countries and will air later this year. Other hosts include NFL star Tiki Barber, former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva and Italian supermodel Bianca Balti. Sylvester Stallone, Dave Broome, Yong Yam and Kevin-King-Templeton serve as executive producers for the series.