WWE Fastlane Fatal 5 Way Promo, WWE Hypes Tonight's Tournament Matches, Lilly Singh - Jinder Mahal

- Above is a promo for the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles defending in a Fatal 5 Way against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

- As noted, the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament will begin on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode with Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto and TJP vs. Cedric Alexander. WWE is not teasing any other angles for tonight's show but they did post the following for the tournament matches:

The second round begins! Last week on WWE 205 Live, Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali advanced to the second round in the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, bringing the first round to a close. After defeating Gran Metalik in the first match of the tourney, Cedric Alexander kicks off the second round in a battle against inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP. The Fil-Am Flash advanced in the tournament following an impressive victory against first-ever U.K. Champion Tyler Bate and hopes to continue building his momentum all the way to WrestleMania. Plus, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto – who vanquished his lucha brother, Lince Dorado, in the first round – takes on NXT's Roderick Strong. Entering the first round of the tournament against Hideo Itami, Strong's impressive and hard-hitting performance against the Japanese Superstar has made him an early favorite to win the tournament. Who will be the first two semifinalists and move just one win away from challenging for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10:20/9:20 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

See Also Jinder Mahal On Being Replaced By AJ Styles At WWE Survivor Series, If He Has Been Demoted

- YouTube star Lilly Singh, who has worked with WWE a few times in the past year, indicated on Twitter that she will be at tonight's SmackDown in Los Angeles. She tweeted the following message to Jinder Mahal: