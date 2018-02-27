WrestlingInc.com

Dash Wilder On Why The Revival Deserves A WrestleMania Title Shot, The Rock Nominated, Luke Harper

By Marc Middleton | February 27, 2018

- The UpUpDownDown Gang Beasts gameplay continues in this new video with Xavier Woods, Mike Kanellis, Konnor, Aiden English and Luke Harper.

- Nickelodeon announced today that The Rock has been nominated for a 2018 Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor for his role as Dr. Smolder Bravestone in the Jumanji film. The movie was also nominated for the Favorite Movie award. Voting is now open at kidschoiceawards.com. As noted, John Cena will be hosting the awards on Saturday, March 24th at 8pm.

- We noted before that RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar are in a new storyline where they're wondering who might challenge them at WrestleMania 34 because "who's left to face when there's no one left to beat?" Dash Wilder of The Revival took to Twitter today and wrote the following on why he and Scott Dawson should get the shot:


