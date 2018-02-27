WWE SmackDown Results - John Cena Vs. AJ Styles, Tag Teams Face Off In The Ring, Ruby Riott, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- We're live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as Tom Phillips welcomes us to WWE SmackDown. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena as fans sing their own version of his theme song.

Cena shouts out Los Angeles and welcomes us to SmackDown. Cena introduces himself and wants to tell us why he's here. He's here for the same reason that 99% of the other WWE Superstars are here. Cena says the only Superstar guaranteed to have a match at WrestleMania 34 is Shinsuke Nakamura. Cena says he's here to find his Road to WrestleMania as well. Cena announces that he wants in the Fastlane Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title with champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. Cena says he doesn't want a handout but he's here tonight to do whatever he needs to get in the match. Cena is ready to find out what he has to do to make it to WrestleMania. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane thanks Los Angeles for the love and turns his attention to Cena. Shane talks about what Cena proposed earlier and says his path to WrestleMania puts him right in a WWE Title match. Fans interrupt Shane with dueling chants for Cena. Cena says this is why him being in the match is a good idea. Shane says Cena's path has him possibly winning the WWE Title and going on to... fans interrupt with Rusev Day chants. Shane says history would be made as Cena would enter WrestleMania as the 17-time world champion. Shane says this is the land of opportunity but however... the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Bryan says SmackDown is the land of opportunity and the Superstars in the Fatal 5 Way all earned their opportunities. Bryan says if Cena can win tonight's main event, he will earn a spot in the Fatal 5 Way at Fastlane. Cena wants to know his opponent. Bryan says it's someone he's very familiar with. Bryan announces Cena vs. Styles in a non-title match for tonight. A big "yes!" chant breaks out as Bryan's music hits. Cena looks surprised. Shane joins in on the chant. Cena leaves the ring as Bryan's music plays.

- Still to come, Ruby Riott vs. Naomi and Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin. We go to commercial.

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn to the ring. Kevin Owens is already out for commentary. Baron Corbin is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up with Corbin taking it to the corner. Sami turns it right around and backs off as the referee counts. Sami goes to the floor and talks trash to Corbin as the referee backs Corbin away. Sami returns to the apron and makes his way in but Corbin drops him with a shoulder. Sami goes back to the floor for a breather but Corbin follows. Sami kicks him and slams his face into the announce table. They bring it back into the ring and Sami keeps control. Sami jumps up but Corbin knocks him out of mid-air. Sami falls back to the floor and Corbin follows. Corbin slams Sami into the top of the barrier. Corbin charges but Sami backdrops him over the barrier.

We see Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon backstage watching. Shane asks why Bryan is allowing Owens to do commentary during Sami's match. Bryan gives Owens props for his commentary and how entertaining it is. Shane asks about Owens getting involved in the match and Bryan says there's no reason why he should. Sami and Corbin go at it on the floor with Sami taking control and bringing it back into the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami has Corbin grounded in the ring. More back and forth between the two. They end up on the floor again. Corbin stares at Owens and grabs Sami to drop him face first onto the announce table. Corbin brings it back in but stalls some and Sami rolls him up for a 2 count. Sami hits a big DDT out of the corner for another close 2 count.

Dolph Ziggler comes out of nowhere and superkicks Owens, knocking him out of his chair at the announce table. Ziggler ducks down and hides at the apron. This leads to Corbin hitting End of Days on Sami for the pin and the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

- After the match, Corbin stands up as his music hits but Ziggler enters the ring and drops him with a Zig Zag out of nowhere. Ziggler's music hits and he leaves as we go to replays. We see Owens, Sami and Corbin all trying to get back up to their feet.

- Shane and Bryan are backstage watching what just happened. Shane jokes that Bryan should go check on his boys. Bryan says he will leave that up to Shane and asks Shane if he can go home and spend some time with Brie Bella and their daughter Birdie Joe. Shane says that's a good eye. He sends his well fishes to the family and Bryan leaves.

- Still to come, Ruby Riott vs. Naomi. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Sami Zayn is backstage with Kevin Owens, wondering what just happened. Shane McMahon appears, still with his popcorn in hand, and taunts them. Shane says Bryan already left so they better hurry and catch up because Brie doesn't like it when they miss dinner.

Ruby Riott vs. Naomi

We go to the ring and out comes The Riott Squad - Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Becky Lynch is out next followed by SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. They wait and head to the ring with Naomi, who is out next.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle of the ring with some trash talking. Naomi strikes first and they go at it back & forth. Naomi takes control and sends Ruby to the floor for a breather. The two teams face off at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riott has Naomi grounded. We see Carmella backstage taking fan questions on Twitter. Ruby and Naomi end up colliding with kicks and both go down. Naomi gets fired up and makes a comeback now. Naomi with a big enziguri off the middle rope for a close 2 count.

Liv and Logan try to pull Ruby to safety but Naomi pulls her back and keeps control for another 2 count. Ruby turns it around now. Naomi decks Ruby from the apron and goes to the top but misses on the way down. Naomi recovers but gets sent face first into the top turnbuckle. Ruby hits the Riott Kick and covers for the win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

- After the match, The Riott Squad stands tall but quickly exits the ring as Flair and Becky come in to check on Naomi. We go to replays. Ruby talks trash to her Fastlane opponent while Flair just stares back at her.

- Still to come, Cena vs. Styles in the main event.

- We go backstage to Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who are going over a board with all their solved cases. Actor Josh Duhamel walks in and they plug his new "Unsolved" show on the murders of Tupac & Biggie, which premieres on the USA Network tonight. The New Day walks in for some comedy. Breezango has confused Big E with Biggie. Big E drops a quick freestyle. Breezango can't believe that Duhamel isn't a real detective, he just plays one on TV. Duhamel says goodbye to The New Day and leaves. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and out comes The New Day - Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They're spreading the power of positivity with pancakes.

The New Day give props to The Usos for taking them to the limit and go on about how they will win the titles at Fastlane and dance their way to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Usos say they went to war but only one tag team was left standing - them. The Usos are in the ring now. They used to be just like The New Day - running around here singing, wearing rainbow colors. But that didn't take them to the next level. They go on and talk about how they've been grinding for 9 years and how they belong on WrestleMania. The Usos say they have been passed over year after year. They run down the various WrestleMania events they have been here and how they have been on the "sidelines" every year but this year it's their time.

The Usos say they have been grinding for the past 5 years while The New Day has been doing nothing. They go on and welcome The New Day to the... Big E interrupts them and asks if they have lost their mind. Big E talks about how they have been at the top for the past 5 years and they aren't here because of their daddies. A fired up Big E goes on and says they will become five-time tag team champions at Fastlane, and there's not a damn thing The Usos can do about it. The mics are dropped and the two teams face off in the middle of the ring. The music interrupts and the lights go in & out as The Bludgeon Brothers make their way out.

Rowan and Harper slowly march to the ring and leave their sledgehammers on the outside, with their jackets. They stop and turn back around to pick up the hammers and bring with them to the apron. The Usos and The New Day both leave the ring, staring at Harper and Rowan as they head up the ramp to the back. The Bludgeon Brothers stand tall in the ring as their music plays.

- Still to come, Cena vs. Styles.

- We see video from earlier today where Rusev and Aiden English entered Shane McMahon's office. English accused Shane of being jealous of Rusev Day and holding them back. Shane made English vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a backstage Twitter video from Dolph Ziggler to hype the Fastlane main event.

- Renee Young is backstage with WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, asking about Fastlane and the match with Randy Orton. Roode talks about the Top 10 List and respecting Orton but Orton walks up and says it's not about the Top 10 list, it's about the United States Title. Orton says Roode just happens to be the guy that he had to run through to get the title. Orton walks off.

Aiden English vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go to the ring and Aiden English is out with Rusev. English gives us another performance but some fans boo him. The music interrupts and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop.

The bell rings and English strikes first but Nakamura turns it around. English drops Nakamura with a shoulder. Fans do dueling chants for Nakamura and Rusev Day. Nakamura with a kick. Nakamura stands tall and shows off some. English charges but Nakamura gets the upperhand. English rolls to the floor and avoids Nakamura, regrouping with Rusev. Nakamura follows and sends English back into the ring. The referee is distracted by English, allowing Rusev to come from behind and drop Nakamura on the floor with a big kick. Rusev gets a pop from some fans as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and English has control of Nakamura. Rusev gets on the apron and Nakamura tries to kick him but misses. English takes advantage of the distraction and drops Nakamura for another close 2 count. Nakamura looks to make a comeback but he knees the corner as English moves. English goes to the top but can't put Nakamura away as Nakamura nails a big kick and they both go down. They get up and nail each other. Nakamura drops English and delivers kicks while he's on his knees.

Nakamura with more offense in the corner now, then Good Vibrations. Nakamura charges in with the big knee in the corner. Nakamura waits for English to get up and hits Kinshasa for the pin.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

- After the match, Rusev looks disappointed as Nakamura's music hits and he celebrates. Nakamura leaves the ring but John Cena's music hits and out he comes to fans singing his song. Cena stops and looks Nakamura up & down at ringside. Cena points up at the WrestleMania 34 sign. Nakamura looks at him and points up at the sign as well. Cena hits the ring and runs the ropes as we go back to commercial.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

Back from the break and we see YouTube star Lilly Singh at ringside. Out next comes WWE Champion AJ Styles for our non-title main event.

The crowd goes back & forth as Cena and AJ meet in the middle of the ring for the bell. We see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn backstage watching as they lock up and trade moves.

Cena keeps AJ grounded for a minute and drops him for a 2 count. More back and forth on the mat now but Cena keeps control. AJ breaks free and looks to make a comeback but AJ hits a DDT out of the corner for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cena hits the big slam in the middle of the ring. Cena calls for and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle next. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment but AJ grabs the top rope and avoids it. AJ ends up countering with a neckbreaker over his knee for a 2 count.

Cena blocks a Styles Clash and catapults AJ face first into the corner. Cena powers AJ up and hits a TKO for a close 2 count. We see Baron Corbin backstage watching the match. Cena takes AJ to the corner and climbs up for a super AA but AJ slides out. AJ with a Rack Bomb for a 2 count. We see Dolph Ziggler backstage watching the match. AJ tries for another Styles Clash attempt but has no luck. Cena drops AJ for another 2 count. We see Owens and Sami backstage watching again.

Cena waits for AJ to get up now. Cena charges and floors AJ with a big clothesline for another 2 count. Cena charges and AJ counters. Cena goes down while AJ is also down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how AJ hit the Styles Clash during the commercial but Cena kicked out at 2. Cena nailed the AA as AJ went for a Phenomenal Forearm but Cena also kicked out. AJ hits a big clothesline now but Cena kicks out at 2. Styles goes for a Lionsault from the middle rope but Cena moves. Cena with the sunset bomb for a 2 count. Cena goes into the STF and keeps it locked but AJ won't tap. AJ counters and we get a 2 count. More back and forth between the two. AJ springboards in with the Phenomenal Forearm but Cena still kicks out.

AJ goes back to the apron and springboards in but Cena gets his knees up. Cena scoops AJ and hits the AA in the middle of the ring. Cena rolls through and goes for another but AJ makes it to the apron, then drops down to the floor for a breather. Cena runs around the ring but AJ moves and Cena runs into the steel ring steps. It looks like AJ is calling for the referee to stop his count as Cena recovers. Cena jumps up and grabs a distracted AJ, putting him through the announce table with an AA. Cena rolls back into the ring and the referee starts counting.

Styles gets up and makes it back into the ring just in time. Cena can't believe it and he's frustrated. Cena grabs AJ for another AA but Styles counters and rolls Cena into the Calf Crusher. Cena rolls over and lifts AJ for another AA. Cena covers for the pin and the spot at Fastlane.

Winner: John Cena

- After the match, Cena's music hits as the announcers confirm a Six-Pack Challenge for the Fastlane main event. Cena checks on AJ but the music hits and out comes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Cena gets ready to fight but here comes Baron Corbin from the side. Corbin unloads on Cena and beats him up. Sami and Owens enter the ring and beat down Cena, then AJ. The music hits and out comes Dolph Ziggler next. Ziggler superkicks Corbin and drops Owens, then Sami with a superkick. Ziggler stands tall in the middle of the ring with AJ and Cena. Ziggler turns and drops AJ, sending him to the apron. Ziggler turns around to an AA from Cena. SmackDown goes off the air.