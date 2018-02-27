WrestlingInc.com

Drake Maverick To Give WWE 205 Live Vision (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura And Natalya, Warrior Award

By Marc Middleton | February 27, 2018

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted this video to promote tonight's show and thank fans for their support. Maverick says he will present his vision for the brand on tonight's show. As noted, tonight's show will also feature the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament with TJP vs. Cedric Alexander and Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto.

- Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya will be interacting with fans in the Facebook Watch comments section during tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode, which will feature Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor.

- As noted, Jarrius "JJ" Robertson will receive the Warrior Award at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Below are new tweets from JJ, John Cena, Stephanie McMahon and fellow 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley:





