WWE Mixed Match Challenge (2/27): Finn Balor & Sasha Banks Vs. Miz & Asuka

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section. You can watch tonight's episode on Facebook Watch.

Tonight begins the second round of action. It features the team of Finn Balor and Sasha Banks taking on The Miz and Asuka. Who will advance to the semi-finals? Find out tonight right after SmackDown LIVE!

- Balor and Banks make their entrance as we see their promo from earlier in the week and the charity they're representing. Asuka and Miz make their entrances and we see the same for them. Asuka takes a shot at Miz losing last night while her winning streak is still alive.

Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. Miz & Asuka

As the bell rings, Miz takes the mic, appropriately turned upside down for him, and says when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut. The crowd helps with the catchphrase, which Miz does not appreciate. Balor looking to capitalize off his technical win last night over Miz and rolls him up for a two. Another pin attempt and near fall. Crowd chanting for Asuka, but Miz says he's got this. Kick to the midsection of Balor sends him down for a running knee. After a brief back and forth, Asuka has had enough and tags herself in.

Asuka hops in and goes to town. Shoulder blocks and hip attacks are on the menu, as well as a celebratory dance. Banks selling like crazy for Asuka's offense. Asuka then goes for the "YES/IT Kicks" but Sasha able to turn the tables. Banks with her trademark double knees in the corner and then wales away at the inaugural women's royal rumble winner. Banks applies a straight jacket hold as she crosses Asuka's arms across her own throat to cut off air. Asuka up and backs Banks into the corner for separation. Sasha reverses and hits a combo of knees in different variations in the corner for a two count. Sasha takes a peek at Miz and hits a few kicks of her own. Asuka takes advantage of the gloating and pops Sasha up for a vicious knee to the face.

Tag made and the men are back in. Tackles, stomps, whips, chops, too fast for me to type. Miz reverses a whip and gets a boot up. Balor back up immediately, lands a clothesline type elbow for a two as Asuka breaks up the count. Sasha then sends her outside and hits a double knees from the apron to the floor. Miz and Balor back in and Miz lands the Skull Crushing Finale. Sasha rushes in and breaks up the cover at 2.99999. Miz argues with the referee which allows Balor time to regain his composure and hits a slingblade. Balor scales the ropes, hits Coups de Grace, and Asuka breaks it up. Banks back in applies the Banks Statement. Dual submissions. Asuka reverses into the Asuka Lock which makes Balor look back in panic. Allows Miz to reverse and roll up Balor for the surprise win.

Winners: Miz & Asuka

- Next week Bliss and Braun take on the husband/wife duo of Jimmy Uso and Naomi. We get a peek at their trash talk as they look forward to their match next Tuesday. We head off the air with a jubilant Miz and Asuka celebrating on the ramp.