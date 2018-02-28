Cody Rhodes On Who Is Leading Bullet Club, Another ROH 16th Anniversary Show Match Announced, More

- Above, Cody promotes his upcoming match against Kenny Omega at ROH Supercard of Honor XII by talking about who will lead the Bullet Club. Cody then touts how the Bullet Club (and Being the Elite) went to the next level once he signed on with the group and Omega not being the leader he should be.

"Somebody actually won a World Championship - and that party was flush - there was Marty over there, Hangman over there, the Bucks, the streamers, but no Kenny," Cody said. "And I know he has that arduous schedule of wrestling one match a month, but come on, 'Leader' it's not a title it's a behavior. Ya have to live it!"

- ROH wrote up their latest "5 Count" with the top Manhattan Mayhem matches ever. Starting at number five: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal (2005), Eddie Edwards vs. Roderick Strong (2011), The Briscoes vs. Kevin Steen and El Generico (2007), The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks (2017), and at number one Takeshi Morishima vs. Bryan Daniels (2007).

- ROH announced before Manhattan Mayhem gets going on March 3, they will have multiple stars out for a 90 minute meet-and-greet with the fans. The wrestlers listed are: Cody, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, and Tenille Dashwood. It will be $20 for individual (or $30 for a tag team) for one personal signed item or an 8x10 photo (ROH supplied) and a posed photo.

- Marty Scurll will take on Punishment Martinez at ROH 16th Anniversary Show on March 9. ROH has billed it as a "clash of World Championship contenders." Below is the updated PPV card:

* Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal (ROH World Championship)

* Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Matt Taven

* Punishment Martinez vs. Marty Scurll

