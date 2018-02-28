Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate. This was a fun match. Dream fights out of the airplane spin. Tyler hits the clothesline after bouncing off the ropes. Dream with a huge spinebuster for 2. Tyler and Dream trade shots on the top turnbuckle, when Dream tosses him onto the top rope and hits the Purple Rainmaker for the win

* Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane. Shayna lays in with knees and kicks. Shayna works over the arm. Shayna with a modified gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Kairi gets a roll up for 2. Shayna misses a knee in the corner. Kairi hits a spear. Kairi with the baseball slide forearm. Kairi goes up for the InSane Elbow, but Shayna kicks her in the head and pulls her off the top rope and into her choke hold for the submission. Shayna jaw jacks with the announce table after the win

* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega come out for a promo. Zelina calls Andrade the greatest NXT Champion in history, or Mr. 4-0 and runs down Gargano for losing again and again. Zelina says who cares about earning respect, and unlike most women, she doesn't feed off her man's success, she creates it. Andrade says Johnny tried again and again but lost. Andrade says he made him Johnny Jobless. Zelina asks what they call Andrade and he says "NXT Champion." Aleister Black's music hits as Andrade is on stage, and Black hits the ring. Before he can talk, Killian Dian's music hits and he and Aleister square off. Killian hits a running crossbody and leaves him laying