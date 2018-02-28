Paige Launches Store With WWE Stars (Photos), Controversial Sports Media Star Backstage (Photo), MMC

- Above is a promo for next week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout, featuring promos from Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, and their opponents, Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

- Sports media personality Colin Cowherd attended his first WWE SmackDown event last night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cowherd has had heat from wrestling fans over the years due to derogatory comments he made about the business on his ESPN Radio show. Here he is backstage last night with Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- Paige launched The Saraya Store on Monday in Anaheim, California, appearing with Noelle Foley to sign autographs for the first 100 fans in line. Lilian Garcia, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax, Renee Young and Charly Caruso also appeared. The store, which is selling items from Paige's fashion line for men and women, will also have a booth at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans. Noelle will be appearing at the booth.

Below are photos from the grand opening: