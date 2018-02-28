Fox Sports Execs At WWE Tapings, James Ellsworth Vs. Gillberg Title Match Set (Videos), Charlotte

- The International Wrestling Cartel posted this video of former WWE Superstar Gillberg winning the IWC High Stakes Title at a recent event in Elizabeth, PA. Gillberg was then challenged by another former WWE Superstar, James Ellsworth. Ellsworth vs. Gillberg will take place on March 17th in Elizabeth, PA, and is being billed as a Dream Match. Below is a promo for the match:

- As noted, sports media personality Colin Cowherd was backstage for last night's WWE SmackDown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cowherd, who has a show with Fox Sports, was sitting at ringside with Fox Sports President Eric Shanks and Fox Sports Talent Producer Jacob Ullman, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Richard Deitsch.

It's interesting that the Fox Sports trio was at the show as there has been speculation on Fox being interested in picking up RAW and SmackDown as WWE works to secure new North American TV deals. WWE's current deal with NBCUniversal/USA Network will expire on September 30th, 2019 but the company has confirmed that they hope to announce their new deal this year between May and September.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair sent the following warning to Ruby Riott after Riott defeated Naomi on last night's SmackDown. Riott vs. Flair is set to take place at the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Flair wrote:

The only counting down you should be doing is the days until #WWEFastlane...the day you take your place at the bottom of my boot. #TheQueen #SDLive @RubyRiottWWE — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 28, 2018

