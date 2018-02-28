Brock Lesnar's Chances Of UFC Return 'Very, Very, Very Good' According To UFC President Dana White

As noted, Brock Lesnar met up with UFC President Dana White over the weekend while in Las Vegas. Rumors on a potential UFC return for Lesnar have been ramping up as of late because Lesnar's current WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34, where he will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. White posted a photo of the two together, but has yet to elaborate on what they discussed.

Yesterday, Dana White appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and at one point was asked about the chances of Lesnar returning to the UFC. White kept his answer positive, but brief.

"They're very, very, very good."

Lesnar's last UFC fight was at UFC 200 back in July of 2016 where Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, which was later overturned. Failing a post-fight drug test for clomiphene, Lesnar was suspended for a year and fined $250k. In February of last year, Lesnar said he would be retiring from MMA. If he did decide to return, there's still just over six months of his suspension that he would still have to fulfill.

Lesnar was scheduled to be at Monday's Raw for a face-off with Roman Reigns, but that segment didn't take place. He was featured in multiple Raw scripts that were done and his absence was acknowledged by Reigns during a segment he did by himself.

Lesnar is scheduled to defend against Kane at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago and is scheduled to return to WWE TV on the March 12 Raw from Detroit.