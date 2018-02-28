Drake Maverick On His Former Name & 205 Vision, Maryse Notes (Photo), Kurt Angle - Arnold Sports

- Above is new video of WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick giving his vision for the brand and WWE's cruiserweight division. Drake starts the video off by admitting that his former name was Rockstar Spud. A photo of Spud in the Impact Wrestling ring is shown. Drake says the name change is part of a new dawn and a new era for him.

Drake talks about the buzz coming out of the Cruiserweight Classic and says somehow the guys on 205 Live have lost their way. Drake says guys on the roster need to understand that they're going to changing how they do business. Drake says what he wants for the brand is the best cruiserweight competition in the entire world. Regarding the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament, Drake says he's looking to capture the same feel that the Cruiserweight Classic brought.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced on Instagram that he will be appearing at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, OH on March 3rd from 12-3pm. Angle will be appearing at the Barndad Nutrition Booth.

As noted, Ronda Rousey will also be at the festival on March 3rd as she will be inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame for her MMA career. Rousey will also receive her 6th degree black belt in Judo that weekend while her mother, AnnMaria De Mars, will receive her 7th degree black belt.

- Maryse, who is due to give birth during WrestleMania 34 Week, was backstage at RAW this week with her husband, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Maryse didn't have to travel far this week as RAW was held in Anaheim, CA. USA Network cameras were at RAW filming the "Miz & Mrs." reality series that premieres later this year. Below is a backstage clip of Maryse and Renee Young plus a selfie from "Miz & Mrs." filming over the weekend:

Blonde ambition!!!!! @reneeyoungwwe A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:02pm PST