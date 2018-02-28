WrestlingInc.com

Curt Hawkins On His Coolest Loss, Fans On WWE Title Six-Pack Challenge Favorites, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | February 28, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the favorite heading into the Six-Pack Challenge at WWE Fastlane. As of this writing, 55% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles while 34% voted for John Cena, 7% for Dolph Ziggler, 2% for Baron Corbin, 1% for Kevin Owens and 1% for Sami Zayn.

- WWE's website has picked up on Curt Hawkins' loss to Goldust at Monday's WWE Main Event tapings in Anaheim, noting that this brought his losing streak to 0-179. They also covered Hawkins' tweet on why this was his coolest loss yet, as seen below:



