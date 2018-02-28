Speculation has continued to increase following the New England Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII on whether tight end Rob Gronkowski has played his last game for the Pats and will decide to move over to the world of professional wrestling. WWE is reportedly interested in signing Gronk if he does indeed decide to retire from the NFL.

"I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure, sit down in the next couple weeks, and see where I'm at," Gronkowski said during a press conference following the Patriots' loss. He also deflected a question asked about retirement, stating that he is not ready to answer that question.

Recently, Gronkowski has posted a series of cryptic tweets regarding the possibility of joining WWE. His good friend, Mojo Rawley, appears to be the bridge between Gronk's possible transition from NFL to WWE.

Last year, at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and celebrated with Gronkowski. Prior to Rawley's win, Gronkowski was involved in the match in an altercation with Jinder Mahal. Rawley shared his thoughts on Gronk coming over to the WWE.

See Also Mojo Rawley On How Rob Gronkowski Working For WWE

"In my opinion and a lot of others, he's the greatest tight end to ever play the game," said Rawley. "You take all those assets and just raw abilities that you have and you bring that here, it's kind of a recipe for success one way or another. He has a lot on his plate right now. Whether an appearance here in the WWE again comes at WrestleMania, or whether it comes to a WrestleMania five years from now, I'm sure at some point you're going to see him in a ring again."

Gronkowski may have added to the speculation on Twitter this week. As seen below, Gronk shared a recent article of Rawley being interviewed by ABC 15 Arizona and wrote, "It's a team effort with Family and Friends!"