Possible Name For Next Bray Wyatt Vs. Matt Hardy Match, WWE SmackDown Social Media Score, Noam Dar

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this video of Noam Dar naming his top 5 video games of all time - WWE SmackDown: Here Comes the Pain, Pro Evolution Soccer, Assassin's Creed, Halo: Combat Evolved and FIFA 18 at #1.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 1.263 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 69,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.052 million unique interactions on Instagram and 142,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 876,000 interactions - 53,000 interactions on Facebook, 742,000 interactions on Instagram and 82,000 interactions on Twitter.

- As noted, WWE is planning on doing at least one more match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy soon, perhaps at WrestleMania 34 in April. There's been a lot of speculation on WWE doing a Wyatt vs. Hardy match from Hardy's compound in North Carolina as TNA did with Total Nonstop Deletion and The Final Deletion. Hardy has been tweeting about the next stage of The Great War and his compound, adding to the speculation. Below are new tweets from Hardy where he reveals a potential name for the match, The Ultimate Deletion, and says the next fight will happen on his terms & on his battlefield.

By ABSORBING part of Bray Wyatt's ESSENCE, it has allowed my #BROKENBrilliance PASSAGE into both the LIGHT and the DARK..



It shall be needed to obtain VICTORY in #TheGreatWar.



THE ULTIMATE DELETION is coming. pic.twitter.com/2QkFc7Vspy — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2018