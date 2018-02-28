WWE Promoting Jim Ross WrestleMania Week Event, Kairi Sane Vs. Shayna Baszler Promo, WWE Stock Up

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Tyler Bate vs. No Way Jose plus an in-ring segment with Zelina Vega and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Above is a promo for Sane vs. Baszler.
- WWE stock was up 3.61% today, closing at $38.15 per share. Today's high was $38.69 and the low was $36.86. This is another new closing high for the stock.
- WWE is now promoting the "Slobberknocker Session" hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans. They announced the following:
Sit down for a "Slobberknocker Session" with Jim Ross before WrestleMania
On Friday, April 6, just two days before WrestleMania, 100 lucky members of the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to sit down with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross for "The Slobberknocker Sessions" – a revealing and uncensored Q&A.
The exclusive engagement will be held in the Laketown room at the Hilton Garden Inn New Orleans Airport Hotel. In addition to the unfiltered Q&A session, attendees will receive a copy of J.R.'s best-selling autobiography, "Slobberknocker," the opportunity to take a cell phone photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and a bottle of J.R.'s Family Bar-B-Q All Purpose Seasoning.
Tickets for this limited engagement are available here.
It wouldn't be @WrestleMania weekend without a SLOBBERKNOCKER Session hosted by @WWE Hall of Famer @JRsBBQ! https://t.co/r6qXaFqWZY— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2018