Ex-WWE Star Challenges John Cena To WrestleMania Match, Jillian Hall In Action, Lex Luger And Sting

By Daniel Pena | February 28, 2018

- Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero has offered to challenge John Cena at WrestleMania 34, who does not have an opponent officially set yet.

Guerrero, a one-time ECW Champion, four-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, made the challenge to Cena this afternoon via Twitter.


- Former WWE star Jillian Hall will be in action on Saturday, April 14 in Brooklyn, New York at Warriors of Wrestling's "Women of Warriors V" event. She will be teaming with C-Bunny against Katred and Thumper.


Hall, a one-time WWE Divas Champion, wrestles on occasion these days after her announcing her retirement from wrestling in January 2014.

- Former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger has joined Funko's "POP!" WWE Vinyl Figure line. "The Total Package" is part of a two-pack with Sting in his "Surfer Sting" persona (Funko previously released figures on "Wolfpac Sting" and Sting with black and white face paint). This product is being exclusively sold by WWEShop and FYE.

