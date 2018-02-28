Former WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown (Photo), Asuka MMC Match Closes Betting Lines?, WWE Shop Sale

- Up until yesterday, Grosvenor Casinos had betting odds for the Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook with the team of Asuka & The Miz being the heavy favorites at -770. Our friends at Bet Wrestling sent us word that the betting lines for the show have been removed. It was noted on last night's episode that Asuka's undefeated streak would be over if she & The Miz lost to Finn Balor & Sasha Banks, even if it was The Miz that took the fall. The odds kept moving in favor of Asuka & The Miz, so it appears as if the sports book was receiving a lot of bets for that team and didn't want to risk having to pay out more bets than they've already taken in.

- For today only, select WWE accessories are marked down up to 75% off at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- A big thanks to everyone who follows us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WrestlingInc. Our Facebook page contains great photos, clips, videos and our top headlines. We have also started a Facebook account strictly for our news articles, which you can like and follow at Facebook.com/WINCNews, or by clicking the buttons below:

See Also Shad Gaspard Reveals He Was Tapped To Feud With John Cena

- Former WWE star Shad Gaspard of Cryme Tyme was backstage at last night's SmackDown Live in Los Angeles. Gaspard, who recently did stunt work for the blockbuster Black Panther movie, posted the photo below on Instagram backstage with his son:

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.