Less Commercial Time For WWE RAW And SmackDown, The Bar Trains (Video), WWE SuperCard Update

- This new video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel features RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar training with Josh Gallegos at CrossFit RXD in Anaheim.
- TV By The Numbers has an article on how NBCUniversal will be cutting back on the number of commercials that viewers see in primetime in 2018-2019. The change is scheduled to begin in the fall of this year. Shows across NBCU's various channels, including the USA Network, will feature around 20% fewer ads along with a 10% reduction in commercial time. It was noted that viewers might see 2 or 3 longer commercials instead of 5 thirty second ads during a break. NBCU is also promoting a "Prime Pod" for advertisers - a 60 second ad break in the first or last commercial of a show, which will be sold to one or two advertisers. It was also noted that a 10% reduction in commercial time could mean an increase of 2-4 minutes in episode length.
- WWE Games sent us the following WWE SuperCard update today:
2K today announced that more than 50 new cards are coming to WWE SuperCard – Season 4, including new Throwbacks, Fusions and Hall of Fame cards for the Beast, Monster and Titan tiers.
Beginning today, both Fusion and Throwback cards will be available in game, while the Hall of Fame cards will be inducted starting on Wednesday, March 7. Players can look forward to many new cards, including:
* Samoa Joe (Monster Fusion);
* "Macho Man" Randy Savage (Titan Throwback);
* Goldberg (WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee);
* And many more!
For additional details on this promotion, check out the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/it-s-time-for-throwback-fusion-and-hall-of-fame-cards
For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook or follow the game on Twitter.
