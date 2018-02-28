Less Commercial Time For WWE RAW And SmackDown, The Bar Trains (Video), WWE SuperCard Update

- This new video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel features RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar training with Josh Gallegos at CrossFit RXD in Anaheim.

- TV By The Numbers has an article on how NBCUniversal will be cutting back on the number of commercials that viewers see in primetime in 2018-2019. The change is scheduled to begin in the fall of this year. Shows across NBCU's various channels, including the USA Network, will feature around 20% fewer ads along with a 10% reduction in commercial time. It was noted that viewers might see 2 or 3 longer commercials instead of 5 thirty second ads during a break. NBCU is also promoting a "Prime Pod" for advertisers - a 60 second ad break in the first or last commercial of a show, which will be sold to one or two advertisers. It was also noted that a 10% reduction in commercial time could mean an increase of 2-4 minutes in episode length.

- WWE Games sent us the following WWE SuperCard update today: