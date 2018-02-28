Lana And Rusev Make Interesting Comments On Top WWE Stars, Lilly Singh Thanks WWE (Video), Takeover

- As noted, YouTube star Lilly Singh sat ringside for last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles and later introduced Jinder Mahal for his dark main event squash loss to Randy Orton. Singh, who has worked with WWE in the past year, posted this new video to thank WWE for making her childhood dream come true. Singh says she'd never been so excited to get booed before.

- The WWE Network has a new WWE NXT Takeover Collection, featuring all 19 Takeover specials that have aired.

- Lana and Rusev took to Twitter during last night's SmackDown and made several comments in regards to them being left off TV for another week. Lana later tweeted that it was Rusev commenting from her account after she got heat due to a tweet about Rusev being more over than Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Rusev also made remarks on how John Cena returned and was booked in the main event against Styles. You can see the tweets below:

#SDLIVE you want ratings ! Remember LANA IS THE BEST LANA NUMBER 1 ???????? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

Let it be know that @RusevBUL is more over than Nakamura, AJ, Roman Reigns & #RusevDay deserves to be @WWE champion and main eventing #Wrestlemania ! #SDLive if you are the land of the opportunities then give my husband his rightful opportunity!Or are we selling PROPAGANDA again? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018

So Jonny boy can come out of nowhere and get a match vs AJ for a spot at #Fastlane but i'can't even get a match on #SDLive Land of opportunity my #RusevDay — Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 28, 2018

.@RusevBUL has hijacked my twitter for some time now..... I guess you will never know who is truly talking #RusevDay or #Lana is the best Lana Number 1 ???????????? — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 28, 2018