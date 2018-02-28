WrestlingInc.com

Lana And Rusev Make Interesting Comments On Top WWE Stars, Lilly Singh Thanks WWE (Video), Takeover

By Marc Middleton | February 28, 2018

- As noted, YouTube star Lilly Singh sat ringside for last night's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles and later introduced Jinder Mahal for his dark main event squash loss to Randy Orton. Singh, who has worked with WWE in the past year, posted this new video to thank WWE for making her childhood dream come true. Singh says she'd never been so excited to get booed before.

- The WWE Network has a new WWE NXT Takeover Collection, featuring all 19 Takeover specials that have aired.

Lana Talks Rumors Over Her Backstage Heat, How Rusev Reacted To Being Added To Total Divas, More
See Also
Lana Talks Rumors Over Her Backstage Heat, How Rusev Reacted To Being Added To Total Divas, More

- Lana and Rusev took to Twitter during last night's SmackDown and made several comments in regards to them being left off TV for another week. Lana later tweeted that it was Rusev commenting from her account after she got heat due to a tweet about Rusev being more over than Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns and WWE Champion AJ Styles. Rusev also made remarks on how John Cena returned and was booked in the main event against Styles. You can see the tweets below:






Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Most Popular

Back To Top