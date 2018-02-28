Booker T 'Fights' Corey Graves Action Figure (Video), Sean Waltman Backstage At SmackDown, NXT In DC

- Over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke to Ringside Collectibles at the 2018 Las Vegas Toy Con about what would happen if his Mattel WWE action figure crossed paths with Corey Graves' Mattel WWE action figure. Booker took shots at the Graves figure and noted that at their age, they would fight, not wrestle.

- It was announced on Monday that on Thursday, April 19, NXT makes its debut in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., at The Anthem. According to an email sent out today by WWE, there will be a presale on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Ticketfly.com with the passcode 'NXT LIVE'.

- Former WWE star Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was backstage at SmackDown Live last night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Here are photos of him backstage with his dog Lula, Lilly Singh, and Sasha Banks, among others.

2 Legit Bosses & Me. A post shared by Lula Waltman (@itsbabylula) on Feb 28, 2018 at 7:44am PST

As noted earlier, former WWE star Shad Gaspard was also backstage at SmackDown.