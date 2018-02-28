Steve Austin - WrestleMania 34 Week Update, The Miz Teases New TV Project (Video), WWE - Mattel

- Courtesy of Ringside Collectibles, above and below are new videos from the 2018 Las Vegas Toy Con. Above is a Q&A video with Mattel WWE designer Bill Miekina and Mattel WWE Associate Marketing Manager Steve Ozer, and below is video of Bill giving a walkthrough of the WWE Mattel display.

- It's now confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 Sunday. Austin was announced for the WrestleCon convention earlier today. He is scheduled to appear on WrestleMania Sunday, just a few hours before WWE's big event hits the air. Austin previously indicated that he would be in town as he tweeted about looking forward to talking with 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Ivory. No word yet on if WWE has any plans for Austin to appear.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz noted a few weeks back that he would be filming 3 TV shows over the next month - Miz & Mrs. for the USA Network, The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars for MTV and a show that no one knew about. He posted this teaser from the set of the unknown project today: