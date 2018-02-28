Emma's Match At ROH Manhattan Mayhem, Latest 16th Anniversary Show Matches Announced, Young Bucks

- Above, The Young Bucks share some of their favorite ROH moments. The mention Marty Scurll joining the Bullet Club and facing The Hardys.

- ROH announced Tenille Dashwood (Emma) and Deonna Purrazzo will take on Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose at Manhattan Mayhem on March 3. Dashwood will also be participating in the Women of Honor tournament to determine the division's first champion. Below is the updated card:

* Cody vs. Flip Gordon (Fans choose the stipulation: Lumber Jack Match, 2 out of 3 Falls, or If Gordon wins, he competes at All In)

* Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Shane Taylor vs. Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll (Ultimate Mayhem Match)

* Punishment Martinez vs. Soberano Jr.

* Dalton Castle and Volador Jr. vs. Jay Lethal and Ultimo Guerrero

* Kenny King and ? vs. Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas (Fans choose King's partner)

* Tenille Dashwood and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose

- Three more matches were revealed for ROH 16th Anniversary Show on March 9. Flip Gordon will take on Hiromu Takahashi, The Young Bucks and Adam Page will defend their ROH Six-Man World Championship against SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels), and Sumie Sukai will meet Hana Kimura in a first-round Women of Honor Tournament match. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal (ROH World Championship)

* Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Young Bucks and Adam Page (c) vs. SoCal Unsensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels)

* Sumie Sakai vs. Hana Kimura (First Round WOH Tournament Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody vs. Matt Taven

* Punishment Martinez vs. Marty Scurll

