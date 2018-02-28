Karen Jarrett Reacts To Jeff Jarrett's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Following last week's announcement that Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018, his wife Karen revealed her thoughts on this prestigious honor in a lengthy post on Instagram.

While Karen is overwhelmed with happiness for her husband, she also calls out those in the wrestling industry who showed 'disrespect and disregard' for 'his knowledge, vision, passion, and experience' for the past seven years (Karen returned to TNA in January 2011 with Jeff after starting a relationship in 2009).

Karen also admits to being outspoken over the years, but it is only because she demands respect for her husband. However, she now feels that those struggles helped both of them grow.

Here is her post.