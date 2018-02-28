Match Announced For WWE NXT Next Week, Lilian Garcia Backstage At Raw And SmackDown, NXT In Maryland

- Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia was backstage at Monday's Raw at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and last night's SmackDown LIVE at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles conducting interviews for her Chasing Glory podcast.

Stephanie McMahon is her guest on this week's episode of Chasing Glory.

- WWE has announced that Aleister Black and Killian Dain will go one-on-one on next week's episode of NXT.

According to WWE.com's match preview, this contest could potentially have NXT Championship implications.

- WWE announced on Monday that NXT will return to the Mid-Atlantic region this April with four live events in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. One of those live events takes place at the APF Federal Credit Union Arena in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday, April 21. According to an email sent out today by WWE, there will be a presale for the event on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on harford.universitytickets.com with the passcode 'NXT LIVE'.