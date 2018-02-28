Liv Morgan Gets Stitched After Suffering Minor Injury Backstage At SmackDown Live (Video)

Liv Morgan suffered a minor injury to her right thigh on Tuesday at SmackDown LIVE at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California and it didn't even happen in the ring.

According to Morgan in a video on Instagram, a person backstage was cutting a hole in her gear pants — as Morgan wore the pants — and accidentally cut her skin.

While Morgan said she was getting stitches, Ruby Riott said it was actually a single stitch.

"By the way, it's stitch, as in singular, not plural," Riott said to correct Morgan's grammar.

You can see footage from the procedure in the above video and the tweet below.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Morgan said she's recovering and doing well.

Thank you everyone for your well wishes and condolences.. I am recovering and doing well. #LivGetsStitches — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 28, 2018

She also tweeted this up-close photo of the gash.

