Kenny Omega Comments On Facing Young Bucks, NJPW 46th Anniversary Show Video, Kota Ibushi, More

By Joshua Gagnon | March 01, 2018

- Above is the opening video for NJPW 46th Anniversary Show, which will take place on March 6. In the main event it will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in a non-title match.

- NJPW has new t-shirts for Bullet Club, Beretta, KUSHIDA, and Hirooki Goto.

- As noted, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will face The Young Bucks at NJPW Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, California on March 25. On Twitter, Omega said as a friend he wasn't sure if he was ready for this match, but as a team the Golden Lovers will be. The Young Bucks recently announced they would no longer be Junior Heavyweights, Omega later proclaimed he and Ibushi were the best tag team in the world, which the Young Bucks took exception to.



- Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports (translation by Chris Charlton) about the upcoming New Japan Cup 2018 Tournament (full bracket here) and said he was glad Omega wasn't in the tournament, because they would eventually have a match and he didn't want that. Ibushi continued that despite teaming with the Bullet Club on the upcoming tour, he's not attached to any group and also commented on his first-round opponent, YOSHI-HASHI. The New Japan Cup starts on March 9 with the winner receiving a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.




