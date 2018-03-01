Kenny Omega Comments On Facing Young Bucks, NJPW 46th Anniversary Show Video, Kota Ibushi, More

- Above is the opening video for NJPW 46th Anniversary Show, which will take place on March 6. In the main event it will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in a non-title match.

- NJPW has new t-shirts for Bullet Club, Beretta, KUSHIDA, and Hirooki Goto.

- As noted, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will face The Young Bucks at NJPW Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, California on March 25. On Twitter, Omega said as a friend he wasn't sure if he was ready for this match, but as a team the Golden Lovers will be. The Young Bucks recently announced they would no longer be Junior Heavyweights, Omega later proclaimed he and Ibushi were the best tag team in the world, which the Young Bucks took exception to.

We should've ran a bigger building.

YOUNG BUCKS VS GOLDEN LOVERS in Long Beach for @njpw1972. https://t.co/6JAN0A4Hgv pic.twitter.com/2FZIVXN4zX — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) February 26, 2018

As a friend, I'm not sure if I'm ready - but as a team, I promise that the #GoldenLovers will be. https://t.co/pAxYEYDvku — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 26, 2018

- Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports (translation by Chris Charlton) about the upcoming New Japan Cup 2018 Tournament (full bracket here) and said he was glad Omega wasn't in the tournament, because they would eventually have a match and he didn't want that. Ibushi continued that despite teaming with the Bullet Club on the upcoming tour, he's not attached to any group and also commented on his first-round opponent, YOSHI-HASHI. The New Japan Cup starts on March 9 with the winner receiving a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

https://t.co/WhXpeucPLO

Ibushi thankful Kenny isn't in the New Japan Cup. 'If he was, wed have to fight each other. I don't want to fight someone I'm close with.' — chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 1, 2018

On teaming with Bullet Club this tour 'I'm not attached to any group, but something interesting may come out of it.' #njcup — chris charlton (@reasonjp) March 1, 2018