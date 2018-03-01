Backstage News On Neville Possibly Returning To WWE

Neville is reportedly once again talking with WWE about a return to the company, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that if it does happen, the target for a return would be sometime in April.

Neville left the company in mid-October, reportedly over frustration with his status. He was scheduled to lose to then-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on the October 9, 2017 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, and left the company after reportedly learning of the scheduled finish. The match resulted in Enzo losing the championship to Kalisto.

Neville has been silent since his departure with his last social media post, seen below, coming in late September ripping WWE Shop over his new shirt. He has remained on their roster section on WWE.com.

Since quitting in October, Neville had been wanting his release from the company. He is still under WWE contract and his deal is apparently frozen for the time that he is not working. It's the same situation that led to Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio remaining with the company well after their original contracts had expired.

This ATROCITY is not on the NEVILLE LEVEL.



THE KING deserves better. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/fMcwUnldoW — KING (@WWENeville) September 29, 2017

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

