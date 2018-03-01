Big Show Provides Update On If He Will Return To WWE Before WrestleMania

Big Show was recently interviewed by UPI to share his thoughts on Ronda Rousey becoming a member of the WWE roster. Currently, Big Show is recovering from hip surgery, which he was storyline written off of television following a cage match against Braun Strowman. Big Show explained that he has met Rousey a few times, and she has a great backstage demeanor.

"You can tell she's excited about our business and what we do and that's before I even knew she was coming on board," said Big Show. "When she was coming in to do the whole thing, she was somebody that was already at that stage."

Big Show also shared his thoughts on how Rousey will fare in the women's division.

"As far as the brand the notoriety she brings to our industry, I think it's an incredible opportunity for WWE and WWE fans as well as Ronda Rousey fans," said Big Show. "Now we are going to see her in an environment that will be able to really see Ronda showcase her athletic ability, her entertainment skills and also the presence that she has.

"She's just going to be overwhelming. It's going to raise the bar a little bit in our women's division. Our women's division is the strongest it has ever been. It's so strong, it has actually attracted the talent like Ronda Rousey to want to come and be a part of it....I think it's absolutely amazing. I can't wait to see what she does in the ring."

In addition to these thoughts, UPI reported that Big Show informed them that he will "definitely be back by WrestleMania." The last angle he was in was against Braun Strowman last September where Strowman slammed him through a cage. There is currently no new information on where Big Show will be placed once he does return to WWE.

