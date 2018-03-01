WrestlingInc.com

Vince McMahon And Triple H Finalize Overseas Deal (Photo), Luke Harper - 'Game Beasts', WWE Utica

By Raj Giri | March 01, 2018

- Above is another UpUpDownDown video of Luke Harper finally facing defeat in the game, Gang Beasts. The fourth part in the series features Harper, Aiden English and Mike Kanellis losing to Konnor.

- WWE will be returning to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in Utica, NY for a RAW live event on April 29th. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10am at Empirestatetix.com, the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, or by calling 1-866-688-8750.

- Vince McMahon and Triple H were in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to sign a deal to hold wrestling events in the country for the next ten years. Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi General Sports Authority, tweeted this photo with Triple H and McMahon:


