Impact Wrestling Vs. Lucha Underground Event Announced For WrestleMania Weekend

IMPACT Wrestling today announced a co-promotion with Lucha Underground during WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans, LA. IMPACT Wrestling talent will face off against the stars of Lucha Underground on Friday, April 6, starting at 9:00 p.m. CT for WrestleCon at The Sugar Mill (1021 Convention Center Blvd.). The event will stream live exclusively on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch channel, which will feature over 10 hours of original daily content for three days that weekend, including exclusive podcasts and behind-the-scenes footage.

"We are excited and honored to expand our partnership with AAA and Twitch for this groundbreaking co-promotion with Lucha Underground," said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. "Extensive coverage from WrestleCon will stream live all weekend on IMPACT Wrestling's official Twitch channel as fans will have the opportunity to interact with their favorite stars."

"We are very excited to partner with IMPACT Wrestling for this very special and unique event," said Dorian Roldán, General Manager of Lucha Underground. "We are also very excited to bring Lucha Underground to fans at WrestleCon for the first time. We think this is a great opportunity for both IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground to put on a great show for all the wrestling fans who will be in New Orleans."

Some of the Impact wrestling stars scheduled to compete at the show include reigning IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, Eli Drake, Moose, Eddie Edwards, LAX, oVe and Sami Callihan, Trevor Lee and "The Machine" Brian Cage. The Knockouts will be represented by Allie, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner will also be in the house, "live and uncensored."

Lucha Underground stars include Pentagon, Fenix, King Cuerno, Drago, Aerostar, Killshot, Matanza, The Mack, Jack Evans and others.

Matches for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground will also host a WrestleCon VIP Meet & Greet on Friday, April 6, starting at 8:00 p.m. CT. Fans who purchase first-row and second-row tickets to the show will gain access to meet the stars, get free autographs, take photos, ask questions and more.

Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground on April 6 are available at wrestlecon.com.