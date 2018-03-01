CM Punk Hypes New Gig, Cezar Bononi On The Undisputed Era (Video), WWE Auction Launches On EBay

- Above is video of Christy St. Cloud talking to Cezar Bononi after his loss to Adam Cole on last night's WWE NXT. St. Cloud asks about The Undisputed Era having issues with Bononi being voted Future Star of NXT, and how Bononi can prove to fans that he truly is the future star of NXT. Bononi says the people who voted for him already know he's the future star, and this is just the beginning of the year so he's not going to let a group of guys like The Undisputed Era stop him like that.

- WWE announced the following on the new WWE Auction page on eBay:

WWE Auction is now on eBay with exclusive Raw 25 items For the first time ever, WWE Auction – the official WWE marketplace for signed memorabilia, one-of-a-kind items and more – is offering auctions on eBay! The first collection on eBay includes historic signed memorabilia from Raw 25 – each officially authenticated by WWE. Featured Superstars include WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and more! Visit https://www.ebay.com/rpp/collectibles-events/25-Years-of-Raw to check out what's up for bid through this Monday. A second collection will go up for bid beginning WrestleMania week.

- As noted, it was revealed this week that former WWE Superstars CM Punk and Wade Barrett will be among the hosts for Netflix's next season of their "Ultimate Beastmaster" competition series. The third season will include 9 episodes filmed in 9 countries and will aier later this year. Punk tweeted the following on the gig and revealed that his co-host will be former NFL star Tiki Barber: