Lana Reacts To Surprise From Rusev (Video), Jeff Jarrett On A Ring Return, Dusty Rhodes Classic

- WWE posted this video of Lana reacting to Rusev's surprise for her after their recent Mixed Match Challenge win - a "Lana Is The Best" performance by Aiden English.

- 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke with WBRC in Nashville and credited daily yoga for keeping him young. It was also noted that Jarrett's induction on April 6th will be 32 years to the day from his first wrestling match.

"Never say never in our business ... absolutely never say never," Jarrett said about a possible return to the ring.

- TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain has been confirmed for next week's WWE NXT episode as the first match in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. As noted, Aleister Black vs. Killian Dain will also air next Wednesday.