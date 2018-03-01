Shelton Benjamin Talks Aftermath Of Finding Loaded Gun In His Car, Getting Pulled Over Days Before

SmackDown star Shelton Benjamin is the special guest on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 this week and talks about what happened after he found the gun in his rental car. You can watch the episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes, they sent us these highlights of Benjamin discussing finding a loaded gun in his rental car:

What happened after he found the gun in his rental car:

"I will say Budget has reached out to me , the car company. I spoke with a few of their reps and they have offered me certain compensations. I'm not going to say what … but you know it's cool."

If he's satisfied with the outcome:

"I am, only because all things considered it could have gone way worst. And all things considered, I'm fine and a weapon is off the street. Obviously, the owner was not responsible, so the owner shouldn't have the gun."

If the owner of the gun was trying to ditch it:

"I don't think someone was trying to ditch it because I don't anyone who would forget, 'oh I put my loaded pistol in the car.'"

Getting pulled over a couple of days before finding it:

"I rented on a Sunday and I dropped it off Wednesday morning. But Monday night while going to the town we were going to have the TV taping, I got pulled over for speeding. Luckily, I have great cop etiquette. I didn't look in the glove compartment, he asked me for my information and I normally keep it on the dashboard, so I just handed it to him. And it was cool. I know how the climate is.. the cop was cool. He said, 'where are you going,' the usual questions. Then he was like, 'alright, I'll let you off with a warning, just make sure you slow down.' And that was the end of it. When I pulled the gun out (afterwards) the first thing I thought was, 'what if I had thrown the information in the glovebox?' That was the scary part to me because there was no way how I can explain away why there is a loaded gun in my glove compartment. No one would believe it.

"All things considered everyone is fine. But, I could have easily been arrested because I can't explain the gun. And there is a whole domino effect. Obviously WWE would not look kindly on that kind of thing."