Jon Jones - Miesha Tate Feud, UFC 222 Embedded Video, Former UFC Title Challenger To Bellator

- On the latest installment of UFC 222: Embedded, Cris Cyborg travels from California to Las Vegas with not only her camp, but her feline friends. Cyborg defends her featherweight title this Saturday night vs. Yana Kunitskaya in the main event.

The series, which provides behind-the-scenes access to the fighters, also features Brian Ortega adjusting to the Las Vegas weather, Cat Zingano embracing her return to the Octagon and the Octagon debuting Mackenzie Dern.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has replied to comments made by Miesha Tate recently, stating that Tate and others need to just "wait and see" how he returns. Jones was fined and suspended by the California State Athletic Commission for using a banned substance last year earlier this week.

"I don't quit when things get tough for me, I get stronger," Jones posted as a reply to Tate on Twitter. "You just wait and see, maybe you'll even find motivation in it. Sucks I lost you as a fan. Enjoy retirement sister."

During her show on SiriusXM, Tate said "The thing is, I don't really care at this point if he comes back because I've lost the motivation and the interest, and the faith that I have in Jon Jones has been lost."

"Maybe in three, four years if he gets a great suspension, if he gets the book thrown at him and he really does make those changes," Tate said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes), "maybe he has a chance at restoring (his legacy), but at this point I just don't care anymore. I don't care. I'm over Jon Jones. I'm done with it. I don't want to hear his sob story."

- Jon Fitch, who fought Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title in 2008, has signed with Bellator, according to a report by MMA Fighting. Fitch most recently was under the World Series of Fighting banner, but the promotion has since shifted to the Professional Fighters League.

Fitch (30-7-1) is on a four-fight win streak and is a former WSOF welterweight champion. Fitch asked for his release when the PFL was formed and the creation of season-long tournaments resulted in champions being stripped.

No official word yet on when Fitch will debut with Bellator.